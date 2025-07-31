85°
WBRZ FLASHBACK: WBRZ broadcasts in HD for the first time

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE — This week in WBRZ history, Channel 2 went live in high definition for the first time ever.

On July 27, 2008, WBRZ broadcast its main feed in HD widescreen. But the station broadcast on WBRZ-DT 13 in HD starting in 2002, the first to do so in Baton Rouge. At that point, only 2% of households across the nation had HD televisions.

By 2008, it was more feasible and less cost-prohibitive to receive HD broadcasts, with more than 30% of homes having an HD TV.

