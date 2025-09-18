68°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Denham Springs High School set ablaze by student arsonist in 1997
DENHAM SPRINGS — This week in WBRZ history, fire ripped through the halls of Denham Springs High School twice.
The first of the two 1997 fires was at the administrative building, with the second fire happening less than a week later, wiping out the English building, destroying seven classrooms and a temporary office.
Arson investigators began looking for clues to what caused the fires. In the meantime, classes were canceled and many students were cleaning up the aftermath.
But investigators eventually identified a student who set the fire. The student arsonist would eventually plead guilty.
The total cost to repair and clean up the damage was more than $2 million.
Watch more WBRZ history here:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Denham Springs High School set ablaze by student arsonist in...
-
2une In Previews: North Oaks Health System opening new, multi-specialty clinic building...
-
Report: Baton Rouge doctor named to citizen advisory panel on US vaccination...
-
Two arrested in Prairieville after marijuana, kratom found at smoke shop
-
Cleanup costs for Roseland plant explosion up to $39 million; EPA seeking...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 2: Cooper Babin
-
Nussmeier set to play vs. Southeastern
-
VOTE NOW: The polls are open for Week 2 Fans' Choice Award
-
Florida associate head football coach suspended three games after pre-game altercation versus...
-
LSU's linebacker room showed the quality of their depth against Florida