WBRZ FLASHBACK: Denham Springs High School set ablaze by student arsonist in 1997

DENHAM SPRINGS — This week in WBRZ history, fire ripped through the halls of Denham Springs High School twice.

The first of the two 1997 fires was at the administrative building, with the second fire happening less than a week later, wiping out the English building, destroying seven classrooms and a temporary office.

Arson investigators began looking for clues to what caused the fires. In the meantime, classes were canceled and many students were cleaning up the aftermath.

But investigators eventually identified a student who set the fire. The student arsonist would eventually plead guilty.

The total cost to repair and clean up the damage was more than $2 million.

Watch more WBRZ history here: