WBRSO: Man wanted for fleeing deputies in Georgia arrested in West Baton Rouge traffic stop

PORT ALLEN - A man wanted for allegedly fleeing from deputies in Georgia was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish following a traffic stop on I-10, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Zoro Rodriguez, 49, provided a false identity during a traffic stop along I-10, raising suspicion about his true identity and immigration status. An investigation from U.S. Border Patrol determined that Rodriguez was a fugitive wanted by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for fleeing and eluding.

Rodriguez was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive by U.S. Border Patrol.