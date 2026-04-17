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WBRSO: Man wanted for fleeing deputies in Georgia arrested in West Baton Rouge traffic stop
PORT ALLEN - A man wanted for allegedly fleeing from deputies in Georgia was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish following a traffic stop on I-10, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say Zoro Rodriguez, 49, provided a false identity during a traffic stop along I-10, raising suspicion about his true identity and immigration status. An investigation from U.S. Border Patrol determined that Rodriguez was a fugitive wanted by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for fleeing and eluding.
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Rodriguez was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive by U.S. Border Patrol.
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