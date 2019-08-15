WBRSO identifies deputy who shot man in back of neck in motel

PORT ALLEN- The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office identified the deputy who shot Josef Richardson in the back of the neck as Vance Matranga. Matranga was executing a search warrant at the Budget 7 motel last month when he opened fire.



He was hired by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in 2010 as a reserve deputy. He went full time in 2011.



The Riverwest Task force was executing a search warrant looking for drugs on July 25, when Matranga stormed the motel room and opened fire. Richardson died at the scene.



His girlfriend, Jessica Clouatre, was taken into custody and arrested for drugs. Her attorney said at a news conference in the weeks following the shooting that they both had their hands up at the time the shooting took place.



The shooting captured the attention of national civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Crump flew in from out of state and has attended two different news conferences where the family has demanded answers from investigating agencies. They called for the feds to step in and investigate.



Attorneys representing the family said they are consulting with one another on their next steps. The Sheriff's office met with the family before releasing Matranga's name to the media.



The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Matranga is a firearms instructor and member of the SWAT team. He remains on paid leave pending the outcome of State Police's investigation.



We checked with State Police today, they said they have nothing new to report on the case.