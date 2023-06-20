93°
WBRSO: Corrections officer fired after domestic violence arrest on Tuesday
PORT ALLEN - A West Baton Rouge Parish deputy was fired after being arrested for domestic violence on Tuesday.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies went to 27-year-old Andre Charlot's home in Port Allen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a call about a domestic violence incident.
A spokesperson did not go into specifics of the incident, but said Charlot was arrested, fired, and booked for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Charlot has been a deputy since October 2022 and was assigned to the jail.
