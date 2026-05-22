WBRSO: Alabama man arrested after attempting to rob Port Allen convenience store

PORT ALLEN -- An Alabama man was arrested after he attempted to rob a convenience store, officials said.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Harley Jordan, 27, of Gordo, Alabama, entered the store on Lobdell Highway and handed the cashier a note indicating that he was armed with a gun and demanding money from the register.

The clerk was unable to open the register, leading Jordan to try and buy a piece of bubble gum as a means to open the register. The clerk refused the transaction, and Jordan left the store with the bubble gum.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect vehicle and later learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Gordo, Alabama. Jordan was arrested in Chambers County, Texas and will be extradited to West Baton Rouge Parish.

He will be booked for first-degree robbery and illegal possession of stolen things.