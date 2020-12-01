Watford and Thomas each go for 20 in LSU's rout of Southeastern

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Men's Basketball team opened its 2020-21 home slate with a dominant 96-43 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night at the Maravich Center.

LSU (2-1) shot 50 percent from the field and made 13 three-point baskets, while holding the Lions (0-3) to 22 percent from the field.

Freshman Cameron Thomas led LSU in scoring for the third time in as many games, tallying 21 points including 9-of-10 free throws. Trendon Watford was close behind with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting with nine rebounds and three assists.

The Tigers built a 32-point halftime advantage and never looked back.

LSU returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 6, when Louisiana Tech visits the Maravich Center. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network and the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU used an 18-2 start to get going in the game and scored 50 points in the first half. LSU never let Southeastern back in the game, leading by 54 in the final 2:31 of the game.

LSU played 12 players with nine scoring as joining Watford and Thomas in double figures was Mwani Wilkinson with 12 points (and a strong five offensive rebounds which drew praise from Coach Will Wade in his postgame). Darius Days added 11 points and Javonte Smart 10.

Southeastern was led by Keon Clergeot with 17 points while Joe Kasperzyk had 13.

LSU out rebounded the Lions, 53-33, with 32 points in the paint and 22 second chance points. For the third straight game, LSU shot 50 percent from the floor (30-of-60) made 13 three-pointers and 23-of-29 from the free throw line.

Southeastern was held to 22 percent shooting (13-of-59) with five treys and 12-of-21 at the stripe.

Both Watford and O'Neal had nine rebounds to lead LSU while Days had seven.

Freshman Josh Gray saw his first action of the season and scored four points in eight minutes of play.

Thomas, the SEC Freshman of the Week, hit 4-of-10 shots, all three-pointers and a very strong 9-of-10 at the free throw line.