WATCH: Tigers preview championship match-up with Iowa on Sunday

53 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, April 01 2023 Apr 1, 2023 April 01, 2023 10:20 AM April 01, 2023 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

DALLAS - The Tigers will speak Saturday morning about their upcoming NCAA title game against Iowa.

Steam it live on WBRZ+ and YouTube at 10:20 a.m.

