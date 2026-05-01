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WATCH: Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for multiple people who broke into cars in Hammond neighorhood
HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for multiple people accused of breaking into numerous vehicles along Covington Ridge Drive.
During the overnight hours of Sunday, April 26, and Monday, April 27, several people went through the Covington Ridge neighborhood in Hammond, pulling on vehicle door handles and stealing items from unlocked cars.
Surveillance released by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office shows the suspects were traveling in a light-colored, four-door sedan.
Residents in the area are being asked to check their vehicles for any missing items and to file a report if any are discovered stolen. Deputies are also requesting that anyone with additional video footage in the area share it with authorities. materials.
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