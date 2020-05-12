WATCH: Surveillance video of Mother's Day shoot-out leaving 5 injured

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Carlin's Food Market Sunday afternoon, leaving five injured, two women, two men and a child.

WBRZ obtained exclusive footage of the shooting overnight on Monday, where it's clear there's more than just one gunman shooting.

Click here to see the full surveillance video

WATCH: Exclusive surveillance video of a Mother's Day shoot-out leaving 5 injured including a minor. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon outside of Carlin's Food Mart on Plank Road. As of right now, there are few details surrounding the incident. @WBRZhttps://t.co/0ZqZwKsI1B pic.twitter.com/R7f8FoZIaG — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) May 11, 2020

Vehicles had glass shattered during the nearly ten seconds long incident.

On Sunday evening, Baton Rouge Police released preliminary details about the incident that unfolded in the 2900 block of Plank Road around 3:15 p.m on Mother's Day.

According to authorities, four people were transported to the hospital, and one arrived at the emergency room on their own.

All of the victims were patrons of the store, police said Monday morning. Detectives have not yet determined whether any of them were the shooter's intended target but believe that some, if not all, were bystanders caught in the crossfire.

BRPD says that two out of the five are in critical condition.

The injured are two men ages 19 and 30, two women ages 23 and 35, and a 12-year-old boy, according to police.

Right now, there are no suspects in the shooting or a reason for what ignited the shoot-out.

If you are able to make out who the shooter is in the clip, contact BRPD investigators with tips that can lead to an arrest by contacting the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.