WATCH: Southern head coach talks preparations for Jags' matchup against Jackson State University

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's football team is entering a home matchup against Jackson State University with a record of 1-3.

Head coach Terrence Graves spoke to the media on Tuesday about the team's preparations for Saturday's game after a bye week following the team's Sept. 13 loss against Fresno State.

The Jags take on the Tigers at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Watch Graves' news conference here: