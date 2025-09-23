91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Southern head coach talks preparations for Jags' matchup against Jackson State University

2 hours 36 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 12:29 PM September 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's football team is entering a home matchup against Jackson State University with a record of 1-3. 

Head coach Terrence Graves spoke to the media on Tuesday about the team's preparations for Saturday's game after a bye week following the team's Sept. 13 loss against Fresno State. 

The Jags take on the Tigers at 6 p.m. on Saturday. 

Watch Graves' news conference here: 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days