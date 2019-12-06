WATCH: Saints owner Gayle Benson donates six schools' worth of coats to local children

BATON ROUGE - New Orleans Saints/Pelicans owner and beloved philanthropist Gayle Benson stopped by WBRZ to help bring Christmas joy to local children in need.

Benson spoke with Chief Forecaster Pat Shingleton live on News 2 at Noon to talk about her contribution to the annual Pat's Coats for Kids drive. Benson "adopted" six different schools in the Baton Rouge area, provided coats for all of the children at each school.

The donation is largest single-person contribution in the history of Pat's Coats for Kids.

