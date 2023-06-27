86°
WATCH: Paul Skenes carries injured Alex Milazzo to postgame celebration in Omaha

12 hours 49 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, June 27 2023 Jun 27, 2023 June 27, 2023 8:43 AM June 27, 2023 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: NCAA Baseball/ESPN

OMAHA, Neb. - One of the best moments from LSU's win over Florida in the College World Series finale happened after the final pitch had already been thrown. 

It involved LSU's ace pitcher Paul Skenes and catcher Alex Milazzo, who hurt his leg scoring a run during the Tigers' 18-4 rout of the Gators in game three. Milazzo was fitted with a brace and missed the rest of the game.

After the deciding pitch of the Tigers' win, the team stormed the field for a celebratory dogpile. Skenes made sure Milazzo wouldn't miss out on the once-in-a-lifetime experience, carrying his teammate on his back to the middle of Charles Schwab Field.

After the game, Milazzo told WBRZ that he had broken his fibula, but he didn't let it slow him down Monday night.

"I'll be celebrating. I think a little celebration will help a leg," Milazzo said. 

