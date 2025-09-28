73°
'They're not going fast enough:' Gov. criticizes EPA response at Smitty's, says change on the way
BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry criticized the Environmental Protection Agency's cleanup efforts in Tangipahoa Parish following the explosion at Smitty's Supply more than a month ago.
In a social media video posted Sunday, Landry said that the EPA was "not going fast enough" to and that starting Monday there will be changes to the cleanup operation.
The update was sparked by a video taken by Eric McVicker and posted Sunday morning that showed an aerial view of waterways near the site covered in oil and brown residue.
Landry said that he is committed to restoring the area to the way it was before the explosion. Details about the specific changes were not released.
