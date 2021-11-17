WATCH: Man shoots at 18-wheeler in middle of New Orleans street

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a man who opened fire on a truck driver in the middle of a busy New Orleans street.

This week, the New Orleans Police Department released dash camera video captured by the victim during the encounter on Nov. 9.

The driver told police he was trying to make a u-turn on St. Claude Avenue, near Port Street, when two men walked in front of the tractor-trailer. Video showed the truck brushing against the two pedestrians.

One of the men is seen in the video yelling at the driver before pulling out a handgun and firing four shots at the truck.

The man is wanted on a charge of aggravated criminal damage to property. Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact police at 504-658-6050.