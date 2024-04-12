79°
WATCH: LSU vet school releases bald eagle treated at its facilities

Friday, April 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A bald eagle treated by LSU's vet school after it was hit by a truck was released Friday morning.

The eagle was released on the Mississippi River levee near the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Hospital. 

The male eagle was brought to LSU Vet Med after it was hit by a truck and sustained soft tissue injuries and a fractured  coracoid bone — similar to the human clavicle or collarbone. The bird took five months to fully recover, with LSU Vet Med students, staff and faculty providing care in the form of fluids and pain relief.

