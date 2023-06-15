93°
Latest Weather Blog
Watch: LSU Tigers get together for team photo in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. - The Tigers have landed in Omaha for the College World Series, and the team commemorated their trip Thursday with a team photo outside Charles Schwab Field.
Take a look.
It took some wrangling as you might expect, but the LSU Tiger baseball team took their team photo out front of Charles Schwab Field prior to their onfield practice later today. #LSU @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/HcGIY8ywFY— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) June 15, 2023
Trending News
LSU is set to take on Tennessee in their first game of the series at 6 p.m. Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: College World Series
-
Police investigating fatal shooting at North Sherwood Forest BREC park
-
Child in critical condition after being pulled from smoke-filled apartment Wednesday morning
-
Preventative vet care in East Baton Rouge Parish now more affordable under...
-
Louisiana joins 40 other states tracking rape kits