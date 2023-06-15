Watch: LSU Tigers get together for team photo in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. - The Tigers have landed in Omaha for the College World Series, and the team commemorated their trip Thursday with a team photo outside Charles Schwab Field.

Take a look.

It took some wrangling as you might expect, but the LSU Tiger baseball team took their team photo out front of Charles Schwab Field prior to their onfield practice later today. #LSU @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/HcGIY8ywFY — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) June 15, 2023

LSU is set to take on Tennessee in their first game of the series at 6 p.m. Saturday.