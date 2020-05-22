WATCH: LSU student throws graduation ceremony in his own driveway

BATON ROUGE - The pandemic is affecting students nationwide right now, and that's especially true for graduating seniors.

Having indefinitely suspended spring graduation ceremonies, LSU sent out "diploma celebration boxes" to each graduating student's home this week. While many who received their diploma posted pictures showcasing the fruits of their labor, some opted to take things a step further.

New LSU grad Evan Saaks not only dressed up in his graduation garb and hat for the occasion, but he also arranged for a three-man band to play as he strolled down his driveway to retrieve the coveted envelope from his mailbox. And, of course, he capped off the walk with a classic graduation picture pose.

My college diploma came in the mail today. Pandemic life is weird. pic.twitter.com/jPfLQz93vN — X Ævan-12 (@evansaacks) May 22, 2020

While LSU held a virtual graduation ceremony last week, the university has not announced any plans for an in-person celebration for the 2020 graduating class. Until they do, we can at least find solace in Evan's driveway theatrics.