LSU gets mercy ruled by Ole Miss to lose third SEC series

OXFORD, Miss. - LSU baseball went from leading, to tied, to being run-ruled by Ole Miss in game two of the series. The Tigers drop game two 12-2.

LSU got on the board first in the first two innings. Steven Milam drove in a run in the first with an RBI double. Chris Stanfield flew out in the second inning to bring another run home, but that would be where the offense stalled for the day.

Things began to fall apart in the fourth inning when the Rebels got on the board. Ole Miss tied the game with an RBI single, and took the lead in the same inning with a two-run home run.

It only got worse in the bottom of the sixth inning. LSU used four pitchers in that inning and together, they walked three batters, hit one and allowed three singles and a double. Those mistakes allowed the Rebels to go out in front 12-2.

As a whole, LSU used seven arms who struck out 10 batters, but walked eight, hit two and allowed 12 runs on nine hits.

LSU will try to avoid being swept when they play game three on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.