Vice President JD Vance says talks with Iran have ended after 21 hours without reaching agreement

The White House

Vice President JD Vance said negotiations between the U.S. and the Iranians have ended without a deal after the Iranians refused to accept American terms to not develop a nuclear weapon.

The high-stakes talks ended after 21 hours, Vance said, with the vice president in constant communication with President Donald Trump and others in the administration.

“But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” Vance told reporters. “That is the core goal of the president of the United States. And that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations.”

The U.S. vice president said he spoke with Trump “a half dozen times, a dozen times, over the past 21 hours” and also spoke with secretary of state Marco Rubio, Treasury secretary Scott Bessent and Adm. Brad Cooper, head of the United States Central Command.

“We were constantly in communication with the team because we were negotiating in good faith,” Vance said.