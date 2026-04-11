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Earth Day Baton Rouge held downtown on Saturday

4 hours 59 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, April 11 2026 Apr 11, 2026 April 11, 2026 1:20 PM April 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge residents gathered downtown on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Earth Day in the Red Stick. 

Attendees will get to take part in activities, workshops and learn fun ways to make a difference.

The family-friendly event started at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 4 p.m. 

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Earth Day is April 22. 

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