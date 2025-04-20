WATCH: LSU student-athlete has amazing reaction to Friday's snow

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student-athlete took to social media to share the joy of Baton Rouge's rare snowfall on Friday, and the video is hilarious.

Da'Quan Bellard posted the video on Twitter Friday afternoon. In the video, Bellard skips around through the snow shirtless, all while singing along to Vanessa Carlton's 'A Thousand Miles'.

The tweet speaks for itself:

Im from Louisiana it doesn’t snow here often ?????? pic.twitter.com/jAD0p8MZzQ — Da'Quan Bellard (@AlmightyChipp) December 8, 2017

According to Bellard's bio on the school website, the LSU senior specializes in the long jump and was an NCAA qualifier in the triple jump for two consecutive seasons.