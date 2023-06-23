94°
WATCH: LSU's Tre' Morgan talks his late-game heroics, Tommy White's walk-off home run against Wake Forest

2 hours 38 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, June 23 2023 Jun 23, 2023 June 23, 2023 2:19 PM June 23, 2023 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

Watch as Tre' Morgan talks about the play he made to keep the Tigers' season alive against Wake Forest and what he was thinking when Tommy White hit the game-winner in extra innings. 

See the interview below.

Keep up with everything in Omaha on WBRZ.com, and see videos first by subscribing to the WBRZ YouTube channel.

