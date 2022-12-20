51°
WATCH: LSU's early signing day preview with On3's Shea Dixon

Tuesday, December 20 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - Sports2's Corey Rholdon, and On3's Shea Dixon talks LSU football recruiting, and what to expect from the 2023 class.

