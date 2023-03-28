70°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: LSU fans cheer on Tigers as they depart for Final Four
BATON ROUGE - LSU fans swarmed the campus Tuesday to help send off the women's basketball team in style before their Final Four appearance against Virginia Tech.
Scores of fans attended the celebration in front of the PMAC on Tuesday, getting hyped up by Coach Kim Mulkey and starts of the team like Angel Reese.
WBRZ streamed the event in its entirety on WBRZ+ and on the WBRZ YouTube channel.
The team left for Dallas, Texas immediately afterward for its first Final Four appearance since 2008. The Tigers will play Friday against the Hokies at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After threatening to sue homeowner for ignoring letter, parish now admits it...
-
Convicts with life sentences are up for parole; district attorney says it...
-
Walker Police Department collecting donations for tornado victims in Mississippi
-
LSU fans send off the women's basketball team to the Final Four
-
CONTENT WARNING: Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Sports Video
-
LSU fans send off the women's basketball team to the Final Four
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed