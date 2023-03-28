70°
WATCH: LSU fans cheer on Tigers as they depart for Final Four

Tuesday, March 28 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU fans swarmed the campus Tuesday to help send off the women's basketball team in style before their Final Four appearance against Virginia Tech. 

Scores of fans attended the celebration in front of the PMAC on Tuesday, getting hyped up by Coach Kim Mulkey and starts of the team like Angel Reese.

WBRZ streamed the event in its entirety on WBRZ+ and on the WBRZ YouTube channel

The team left for Dallas, Texas immediately afterward for its first Final Four appearance since 2008. The Tigers will play Friday against the Hokies at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN.

