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Men die by suicide four times more than women in Louisiana, and a local coalition is responding
BATON ROUGE — Suicide rates among men in Louisiana are driving a local coalition to take action, with a program focused on men's mental health now underway.
Louisiana ranks among the worst states for mental health care. Research from Tulane University shows people in Louisiana report anxiety and depression more than in any other state.
"Eighty percent of people who commit suicide are men," said Marcus Thomas, director of early childhood systems.
Men also die by suicide about four times more than women.
Thomas, Terry Landry Jr., and Jay Barnett are among a coalition committed to men's mental health care.
"I think it's a vital piece of our success," Landry Jr. said.
Barnett hosted the Just Heal Experience, a men's program focused on healing.
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"The biggest challenge men face with mental health is psychological safety," Barnett said. "We don't want to be judged or feel marginalized or ostracized."
Barnett says that panel speakers and breakout sessions give participants tools they can use in their daily lives.
"Most men are taught not to speak, not to express," Barnett said. "We're taught to conceal."
Henry Woodlief, who stays active to keep his spirits high, says he knows the feeling. He tries to communicate his feelings with family and friends.
"I just try to keep the positivity," Woodlief said, "and just being open with yourself."
Anyone struggling with mental health can reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
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