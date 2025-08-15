WATCH: LSU back on the practice field with just weeks to go before the season opener

81°
BATON ROUGE - No. 9 LSU football is just a couple of weeks away from squaring off against No. 4 Clemson in South Carolina to open the 2025 season.
The Tigers hit the practice field on Friday morning, as they near the end of Week 3 of Fall Camp.
LSU and Clemson will kickoff at 6:30 pm on Saturday, August 30, on WBRZ.
