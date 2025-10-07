89°
WATCH LIVE: Southern head football coach Terrence Graves speaks to media ahead of Bethune-Cookman

1 hour 45 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, October 07 2025 Oct 7, 2025 October 07, 2025 12:09 PM October 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern head football coach Terrence Graves held a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The Jaguars just came off a bye week and are preparing to take on Bethune-Cookman on the road.

WATCH THE LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

