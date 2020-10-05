WATCH: Former LSU stars Landry, Beckham connect for touchdown on wild trick play

DALLAS - A pair of former Tigers and longtime friends connected for one of the best touchdown plays of the week on Sunday.

Former LSU wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were huge factors all game in the Cleveland Browns' win over the Cowboys this weekend. Their best moment was arguably a fake run play that put the ball in Landry's hands and had him throwing a bomb of a pass to his former LSU teammate.

The Browns went on to beat Dallas 49-38, improving to a 3-1 record on the season and securing the team's best start in years.