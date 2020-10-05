82°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Former LSU stars Landry, Beckham connect for touchdown on wild trick play
DALLAS - A pair of former Tigers and longtime friends connected for one of the best touchdown plays of the week on Sunday.
Former LSU wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were huge factors all game in the Cleveland Browns' win over the Cowboys this weekend. Their best moment was arguably a fake run play that put the ball in Landry's hands and had him throwing a bomb of a pass to his former LSU teammate.
Jarvis Landry top 10 NFL QB.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2020
(??: @Browns) pic.twitter.com/Mzx0PYPhL4
The Browns went on to beat Dallas 49-38, improving to a 3-1 record on the season and securing the team's best start in years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal - Hope Continues at Charlie's Place
-
Neighbors raise hundreds of dollars to help teen's car wash service
-
Bayou Classic set for April 17, location to be announced Monday at...
-
Powerful tropical Storm Delta may head to Louisiana
-
Five EBR schools closed Monday due to teacher sick-out