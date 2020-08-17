WATCH: First look at LSU football practice ahead of 2020 season

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers got out on the practice field for the first time this summer as they push toward the start of their ever-changing 2020 football season.

Coach Ed Orgeron had his Tigers on the practice field in helmets only for their first of 25 practices leading up to their season opener on September 26th at home against Mississippi State.



The Tigers are replacing a number of star players from their National Championship run of 2019 including finding a new quarterback to replace Joe Burrow, a starting running back to replace Clyde Edwards-Helaire and most of their offensive line that has graduated on to the NFL.



Media is not allowed at LSU’s practices so the schools athletic department captured video of the first practice session and made it available to the local media.