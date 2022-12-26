45°
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning

12 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, December 26 2022 Dec 26, 2022 December 26, 2022 6:50 PM December 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning.

The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames.

Social media video posted shortly after 5 a.m. shows fire ripping through the roof, with burning parts of the building falling to the ground. West Thomas Street was shut down while crews were at the scene.

The fire was under control as of 5:11 a.m., according to the department.

Officials have not released the cause of the blaze.

