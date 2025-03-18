WATCH: Duplex considered to be total loss after early morning fire

WALKER - A duplex off Walker Road North is considered a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 Chief, James Wascom, said his crews were called to the scene at 6:01 a.m. and were on the scene by 6:05.

There were no injuries reported, he said, but the duplex that caught fire is being considered a total loss.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the other duplexes nearby.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is suspected to be accidental from a firepit in the back of the building.