65°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Drew Brees honored at Superdome, delivers speech to fans on Thanksgiving
NEW ORLEANS - Future hall of famer Drew Brees made a special appearance at halftime of the Saints' Thanksgiving match-up with the Buffalo Bills.
Thursday marked the first time Brees, who also called the game's tv broadcast, was back in the Dome since announcing his retirement earlier this year. At the half, the iconic quarterback thanked fans for the love they showed him in his 15 years with the team.
"Thank you so much for loving us. Thank you for embracing me and my family," Brees said. "We will always love you, and we will always work to make you proud."
Drew Brees' message to #Saints fans ??— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 26, 2021
??: NBC pic.twitter.com/AC2JNPjVRl
Trending News
Brees was also joined on the field by Southern University's Human Jukebox, which performed at halftime.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four workers escape building collapse, gas-fueled fire Thursday
-
Thousands attend Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, cheer on La's Celebration Gator float
-
Partial building collapse along Nicholson
-
Building collapsed, causing gas leak and fire in BR Thursday
-
News 2 Geaux: Drew Brees back in the dome