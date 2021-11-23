Southern's Human Jukebox to perform at halftime of Saints-Bills Thanksgiving game

NEW ORLEANS - Southern University's famous marching band will perform in the Superdome for the Saints' Thanksgiving night match-up with the Buffalo Bills.

The university announced Tuesday that the Human Jukebox will make an appearance at halftime.

Along with Southern's performance, halftime will also feature a ceremony honoring longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's commentating the game's television broadcast.