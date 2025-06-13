86°
WATCH: Deputies on scene after bear sighting in Erwinville area
ERWINVILLE - Deputies warned the public of a bear sighting within the Erwinville area Friday.
Video shared by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office showed a bear around Maple Street and Erwin Avenue.
Deputies advise people to stay indoors, keep pets secured and avoid the area.
Image, video credit to WBRSO.
