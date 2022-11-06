71°
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly explains gutsy overtime call against Alabama

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The biggest play in LSU's shocking upset win over Alabama came on the final play of overtime when Head Coach Brian Kelly chose to gamble the entire game on a gutsy two-point conversion.

Check the video below to hear what he had to say about the call.

