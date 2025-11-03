71°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Central Police looking for delivery driver seen driving on lawn, throwing package
CENTRAL — Central Police are looking for a delivery driver who allegedly damaged a homeowner's walkway after he was caught on video driving on the lawn and tossing a package to the doorstep.
In the Ring Doorbell footage shared by CPD, the driver can be seen fully driving a black vehicle onto the lawn of a Lovett Road home, nearly to the front door. He exits the car and throws the package onto the doorstep.
According to police, after the video ends, the driver damaged the homeowner's walkway as he left.
"We sure would like to speak with him," the police said on Facebook. They said the incident happened on Oct. 21.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
57-year-old Springfield man killed in weekend crash along La. 43
-
Thousands show up to EBR Council on Aging drive-thru food giveaway amid...
-
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as...
-
WATCH: Central Police looking for delivery driver seen driving on lawn, throwing...
-
Capital region groups stepping up to fill gaps left by SNAP benefit...