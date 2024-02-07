70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: Brian Kelly looks ahead to new recruits on National Signing Day

3 hours 19 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, February 07 2024 Feb 7, 2024 February 07, 2024 11:47 AM February 07, 2024 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly hosted a press conference Wednesday on National Signing Day looking ahead to new recruits and prospects for the 2024 season. 

Watch the press conference on our YouTube page here starting at noon. 

