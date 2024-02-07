70°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Brian Kelly looks ahead to new recruits on National Signing Day
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly hosted a press conference Wednesday on National Signing Day looking ahead to new recruits and prospects for the 2024 season.
Watch the press conference on our YouTube page here starting at noon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Brian Kelly Signing Day
-
Prairieville neighborhood loses power 20 times each year, asks for solution
-
Investigative Unit: New Roads police chief resigns over inappropriate relationship with female...
-
Third grade teacher at Crestworth Elementary wins $25K from the Milken Family...
-
GOHSEP working to prepare schools to take on any emergency