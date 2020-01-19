43°
WATCH: A touching proposal at the finish line of Louisiana Marathon

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- It's not a gold medal, but this prize is even better. 

27-year-old runner Morgan Pittman ran the Louisiana Marathon Sunday and when she crossed the finish line she had quite the surprise waiting for her. 

It was her boyfriend Chase Poche waiting on one knee ready to say four simple words, "Will you marry me." 

Making her last strides she immediately bent down to hug and kiss him as she said the word, "yes."

The crowd rejoiced and congratulated the newly engaged couple.

