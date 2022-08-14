83°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
BATON ROUGE - The LSU football program is on a recruiting hot streak, getting 4 highly rated local prospects to commit to LSU.
Trending News
Sports2's Corey Rholdon caught up with one of them, Woodlawn QB, and 4 star recruit Rickie Collins to talk about why he committed to LSU, #Rickiereconsider, Brian Kelly's dance moves, and what he can bring to the purple and gold.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
-
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
-
Run-down lot transformed into community sunflower garden under Blight to Bright Initiative
-
Zachary safety and 4 star prospect Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
Sports Video
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Zachary safety and 4 star prospect Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
-
Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to...
-
LSU wideout Brian Thomas trying to take the next step in year...
-
New Orleans Saints Jarvis Landry is proving he's still one of the...