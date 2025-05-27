86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Washington woman killed in Memorial Day crash in Covington

By: Sarah Lawrence

COVINGTON - State police are investigating after a crash left a woman from Washington state dead on Memorial Day. 

Troopers said the crash happened on LA 437 near South Fitzmorris Road in St. Tammany Parish. A vehicle attempted to make a left turn when it was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming vehicle. Marie Henry, 53, of Mukilteo, Washington, was in the vehicle that was hit. 

Henry was severely injured and taken to a hospital where she later died. 

It was not immediately clear whether anyone would be facing charges related to the crash. Trooped obtained toxicology samples from drivers of both vehicles as part of their investigation. 

