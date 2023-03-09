Warrick Dunn, Chief Dabadie attend cop-killer's re-sentencing Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Police Chief Carl Dabadie joined the family of Betty Smothers, including former football star Warrick Dunn, as they walked into court in downtown Wednesday morning.

Smothers, a Baton Rouge Police officer, was shot and killed by Kevan Brumfield in 1993. Smothers, who was 36, was working an off-duty security assignment when she and Kimen Lee, a grocery store manager, were attacked at the after-hours deposit at a bank. Smothers, a single mother of six children, was killed and Lee was injured.

A hearing Wednesday morning at the courthouse was over Brumfield's re-sentencing. Earlier this summer, the The U.S. Supreme Court shot down D.A. Hillar Moore's request for further proceedings on whether Brumfield has an intellectual disability that prevents the state from executing him. The Court has ruled that people who are found to be intellectually disabled or mentally ill cannot be executed. The courts' decisions mean Brumfield can not be executed.

Following the Supreme Court's announcement, Moore said he and the Smothers family has decided against any further steps to get additional hearings. Brumfield will be re-sentenced to life in prison.

Dunn, who created a charity that provides homes for single mothers, is expected to speak in court later Wednesday.

The hearing comes just days after two Baton Rouge Police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy were shot and killed in an ambush on Airline Highway.

