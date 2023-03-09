Latest Weather Blog
Warrick Dunn, Chief Dabadie attend cop-killer's re-sentencing Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Police Chief Carl Dabadie joined the family of Betty Smothers, including former football star Warrick Dunn, as they walked into court in downtown Wednesday morning.
BRPD Chief Dabadie walking in with Dunn family for re-sentencing pic.twitter.com/41nPxMVxit— Michael Cauble (@MichaelCauble) July 20, 2016
Smothers, a Baton Rouge Police officer, was shot and killed by Kevan Brumfield in 1993. Smothers, who was 36, was working an off-duty security assignment when she and Kimen Lee, a grocery store manager, were attacked at the after-hours deposit at a bank. Smothers, a single mother of six children, was killed and Lee was injured.
A hearing Wednesday morning at the courthouse was over Brumfield's re-sentencing. Earlier this summer, the The U.S. Supreme Court shot down D.A. Hillar Moore's request for further proceedings on whether Brumfield has an intellectual disability that prevents the state from executing him. The Court has ruled that people who are found to be intellectually disabled or mentally ill cannot be executed. The courts' decisions mean Brumfield can not be executed.
Following the Supreme Court's announcement, Moore said he and the Smothers family has decided against any further steps to get additional hearings. Brumfield will be re-sentenced to life in prison.
Dunn, who created a charity that provides homes for single mothers, is expected to speak in court later Wednesday.
The hearing comes just days after two Baton Rouge Police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy were shot and killed in an ambush on Airline Highway.
Trending News
WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble is in court. Monitor his Twitter feed HERE, this post and watch WBRZ News 2 starting at NOON for the latest.
*******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mailboxes moved following sidewalk project, some say they're too close to street
-
ABC board says making bars 21+, getting better technology to catch fake...
-
Prosecutor accused of hurting kids in 2021 hit-and-run crash still awaiting trial
-
No foul play in Millard case does not mean no criminal charges,...
-
Numerous arrests after massive high school brawl that sent officer to hospital
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs