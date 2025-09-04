Warrant issued for man who allegedly raped 4-year-old; child tested positive for STD

BATON ROUGE - A warrant was issued for a man who allegedly raped a four-year-old after the child tested positive for an STD, police records show.

Police are searching for Anthony Jelks Jr., 25, after a four-year-old told police he "turned around, pulled her pants down and got on top of her." The four-year-old also tested positive for chlamydia.

Jelks was previously investigated for indecent behavior with a juvenile in November 2022. He was accused of making attempts to solicit lewd videos and pictures from a 9-year-old female using Instagram.