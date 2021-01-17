Warming trend through the week

Today and Tonight:

After a cold start this morning, temperatures will quickly rebound into the low 60s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Tonight, we'll once again have clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s. Another light freeze is possible overnight.





Looking Ahead:

Our weather pattern stays fairly quiet going into next week, with no significant fronts moving our way until the later half of the week. Upper-level moisture is expected to begin to move in late Thursday afternoon creating a few showers. The main bulk of the rain may not arrive until the passage of a cold front, set to arrive on Friday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

