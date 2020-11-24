Warm and muggy turning stormy by Wednesday

After starting clear and cool, warm and muggy conditions will move in by the end of the day.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The winds are shifting to become out of the east and southeast. This means more humidity and warmer temperatures are coming this afternoon. Expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 70s with a few showers possible west of the Mississippi River. Areas like Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes, and Wilkinson County are most likely to see rain this afternoon. Areas to the east are likely to stay dry, but clouds will build and so will the humidity. Showers will continue to be on and off as the sun goes down. Thick clouds will stick around overnight and will keep temperatures warm, in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: On Wednesday, the moisture will build causing some prolonged periods of rain. The first showers and storms will start early in the morning out ahead of a cold front. The cold front will push through from northwest to southeast starting around noon and it will spark up showers and storms as it goes. The rain will be heavy at times and will span the entire WBRZ viewing area. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s between the rain. Since this rain will be associated with the cold front, there will be slightly cooler and drier conditions on the other side. Everyone will be mostly clear by the evening hours. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Thanksgiving: Wednesday’s cold front will keep south Louisiana mostly clear from the rain on Thanksgiving. Some of the humidity will linger, so the rain chances are not zero… they are very low. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s in the afternoon and in the low 60s overnight.

Up Next: The pattern will repeat starting on Friday. The southerly flow will bring some rain on Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s. The moisture will continue to build for Saturday bringing prolonged periods of rain that will slowly push southeast along a cold front. This time it will be a little slower and some rain will linger into Sunday as well. Clear and cool conditions will be back on Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There are no active storms, but there is one area to watch in the Atlantic. The development chances are low, and it is tracking northeast away from the United States.

AREA TO WATCH

FROM THE NHC: A broad area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles south of Bermuda is producing showers and thunderstorms to the east of its center as it merges with a frontal system. By late Wednesday or Thursday, the system could become separated from the front, allowing it to possibly develop some subtropical characteristics later this week while it meanders over the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.