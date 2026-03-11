WANTED: Ponchatoula rideshare driver accused of killing Baton Rouge woman in drunk driving crash

PONCHATOULA — State police are looking for a rideshare driver from Ponchatoula accused of fleeing the state after allegedly killing a woman in a head-on crash while driving drunk.

According to Louisiana State Police, Manmeet Singh, 30, was driving while intoxicated along Interstate 10 in St. John the Baptist Parish on Sept. 23, 2025.

LSP says Singh drove into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another car, killing Patricia Saidu, 21, of Baton Rouge. According to her family, Saidu was a Liberty High School alumna, had recently completed a four-year degree at Xavier University and was preparing to enter medical school.

Troopers say Singh was taken to a hospital, where he recovered from his injuries and was later released.

As of Wednesday, LSP believes Singh may have fled to California, New York, New Jersey, or possibly out of the country to India.

LSP said Singh's last known residence was an apartment along U.S. 51 in Ponchatoula, and he was working as a rideshare driver in New Orleans.