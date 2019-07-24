WANTED: Man caught on camera stealing cigarettes from gas station

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are looking for a man who stole from an Ascension Parish gas station.

The theft happened at the Circle K on Hwy 73 and Hwy 621 in Prairieville. The date of the crime wasn't immediately provided.

As the clerk turned her back, the suspect walked out of the business with multiple cartons of cigarettes. He left the scene in a silver Grand Prix vehicle with an Arkansas license plate.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.