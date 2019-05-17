86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WANTED: Deputies looking for man who stole ATV from Livingston Parish home

By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities are looking for a man who stole an ATV from a home in Livingston Parish.

The theft happened Thursday at a residence on Linder Road. Deputies say the thief rode away on the ATV and another person followed him in a white truck. The truck has damage to is rear left passenger side.

Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they would like to "ID the suspect, locate him, and have a word."

