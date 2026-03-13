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Walmart Neighborhood Market in Prairieville to be closed for month-long refurbishment in April
PRAIRIEVILLE — In April, the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Prairieville will be closing for a month-long remodel.
Store officials told WBRZ that the closure of the 15047 Airline Highway store starts on April 6 and is expected to last a month.
The closure is to allow for a refurbishment and remodel of the store that will enhance the customer experience with upgraded fixtures and other amenities.
The gas station at the store is expected to remain open during the closure.
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Other Walmart locations in Prairieville, including the Supercenter at 17585 Airline Highway and the Neighborhood Market at 40567 La. 42, will remain open during the closure.
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